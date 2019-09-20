Falcons calling up punter this week

Falcons kicker Matt Bryant won’t have to pull double duty this week.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons punter Matt Bosher won’t play this week because of a groin injury, and the team will call up Matt Wile from the practice squad to punt.

Bosher was suited up last week, but couldn’t kick off (forcing 44-year-old Bryant to do that), and his punts were clearly not 100 percent.

Wile has been with six teams, and has punted in regular season games for the Falcons, Cardinals, and Vikings.