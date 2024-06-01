Falcons building on lessons learned

INGOMAR – Over the final third of the 2023-24 basketball season, Ingomar became a different team. That evolution led to a state championship.

The change was relatively simple: Playing better defense. During its first 25 games of the season, Ingomar allowed 51.2 points per game. Over the final 11 games – all wins – that number dropped to 44.1.

“We grew up a lot during that time period,” coach Jonathan Ashley said. “They decided that we can have an identity, we can guard you. …

“If you’re tough to score against, a lot of these other things take care of themselves. That set the tone for us.”

The Falcons are trying to polish their newfound identity during summer league play. Everyone returns from last season, and it’s a group that’s been together for a long time. The players’ shared experience is a big reason whey they’ve been able to focus on the present and not rest on their state title laurels.

“You know what it takes, you’ve been around it so long. You know what needs to happen,” senior Jack Denton said.

Ashley’s biggest challenge – and it’s an enviable one – will be trying to work younger players into an already well-oiled rotation. Senior Cody Bost is out with an ACL injury, so there is some opportunity for the varsity newcomers.

Juniors Damian Knox and Cayden Madonna are two players who have shown promise.

“We’ve got a couple other guys that can play, and we’re trying to rotate them out there and put them in situations this summer to see whether we’ve got kids who can step up,” Ashley said.

Whatever gets added to Ingomar’s formula will be a bonus. Ashley knows what to expect from guys like Denton, Jojo Petty, Olen Faulkner and others, and he has full faith that they can build on their success.

“If what you did yesterday still looks big, you ain’t done much today, so that’s what we’ve tried to work on,” Ashley said. “So far they’ve had a pretty good attitude and come out here ready to work. Can’t complain about it. That’s encouraging.”