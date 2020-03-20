Falcons bringing back safety Sharrod Neasman

It’s a busy morning in the NFC South, and they’re not finished.

(OK, this one isn’t quite Tom Brady to Tampa Bay or Todd Gurley to Atlanta.)

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, the Falcons are also bringing back safety Sharrod Neasman on a one-year deal.

Neasman was an unrestricted free agent. He played 15 games for the Falcons last year, and has been with them in some fashion since 2016. He went to camp with the Saints in 2018 after he wasn’t tendered, but returned later that season.

