Falcons bring back reserve OL Ryan Neuzil on one-year deal
The Atlanta Falcons have officially brought back offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil on a one-year deal, the team confirmed on Monday after ESPN broke the news over the weekend.
Neuzil has developed nicely as a reserve center over the last two seasons in Atlanta. The 26-year-old originally went undrafted out of Appalachian State before landing on the team’s practice squad in 2021.
Ryan Neuzil remaining in Atlanta. OL coach Dwayne Ledford (and former coach Arthur Smith) were helpful in his development https://t.co/1L1ALxTauB
— Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 3, 2024
Head coach Raheem Morris retained offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford from Arthur Smith’s staff. This should help the team maintain continuity up front while implementing a new system under offensive coordinator Zach Robinson this season.