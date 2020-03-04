Falcons bring back John Wetzel

The Falcons must have realized they couldn’t go 48 hours without John Wetzel in their lives.

The team announced they signed the veteran offensive lineman to a one-year contract, two days after he was released.

The 28-year-old played in two games for the Falcons last year. He can play both guard and tackle, which everyone likes in their backup offensive linemen.

He’s also spent time with the Raiders, Cowboys, Colts, and Cardinals, and started 24 games during a three-year stint in Arizona.

