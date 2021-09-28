Falcons bolster pass rush in Draft Wire’s new 2-round mock

The Atlanta Falcons need a lot of help and the best place to start is in the trenches. In Draft Wire’s latest two-round 2022 mock draft, Luke Easterling has the Falcons doing just that with their top three picks. In the first round, Easterling projects Atlanta to take an EDGE to pair opposite Dante Fowler.

Let’s take a look at all three of Draft Wire’s mock picks.

Round 1 (No. 6): EDGE George Karlaftis - Purdue

© Syndication: Journal-Courier

Size: 6-foot-4, 275 pounds

2021 stats: 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Analysis: It’s pretty easy to understand why the Falcons would draft one of the year’s top edge rushers. Despite Sunday’s impressive defensive performance against the Giants, Atlanta still needs help up front. A versatile EDGE like Karlaftis, who has the size and strength to be a force against the run and technique to be a great pass rusher, would be a welcome sight next to Dante Fowler and Grady Jarrett.

College highlights: Here’s Karlaftis going up against Nevada in 2019

Round 2 (No. 38): OL Zion Nelson - Miami

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Size: 6-foot-5, 316 pounds

2021 stats: N/A

Analysis: Nelson at this spot would provide great value and give the team a potential long-term option at left tackle, and someone that could compete with Kaleb McGary at right tackle. The Miami lineman is a projected first- or second-round pick, but he could play his way into a first-round lock status with a great season.

College highlights: Here’s Nelson (No. 60) against Oklahoma State in 2020.

Round 2 (No. 52): IDL Perrion Winfrey - Oklahoma

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Size: 6-foot-4, 295 pounds

2021 stats: 11 tackles (4 solo), 3.5 sacks

Analysis: Winfrey would give defensive coordinator Dean Pees a viable interior pass-rushing threat that could also provide the team with more depth at the defensive tackle and defensive end spots. Winfrey can push the pocket and would contribute right away as a situational rusher.

Story continues

College highlights: Watch Winfrey (No. 8) against Florida below.

1

1