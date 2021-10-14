Falcons bolster defensive line, add QB in Draft Wire’s new mock

Sitting at 2-3, the Atlanta Falcons haven’t exactly lit the NFL on fire this season, but the team’s steady progress over the past three weeks has been encouraging. Despite the Falcons’ minor resurgence under first-year head coach Arthur Smith, they still are currently on track for another top-10 pick in 2022.

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling released a new three-round mock in which Atlanta makes four picks — one of them being the second-rounder the team acquired from Tennessee in the Julio Jones trade. This time, Easterling projects the Falcons to land two players who could upgrade their front seven, a red-hot quarterback prospect and a do-it-all running back.

RD 1 (pick No. 8): DL DeMarvin Leal - Texas A&M

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Size: 6-foot-4, 290 lbs

2021 stats: 29 tackles (12 solo), 4.5 sacks, 2 passes defended

Analysis: The Falcons would be crazy not to want a blue-chip talent like Leal up front next to Grady Jarrett. The powerful and versatile lineman out of Texas A&M has been rapidly improving as a pass rusher over the past season and a half, leading the Aggies in QB hurries in 2020. He can rush from inside or outside, is stout against the run and looks like a surefire first-round pick in 2022.

Highlights: vs. Notre Dame

RD 2 (pick No. 48): EDGE Zach Harrison - Ohio State

Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Size: 6-foot-6, 268 lbs

2021 stats: 12 tackles (8 solo), 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

Analysis: Despite the emergence of Dante Fowler this season, Atlanta should be aggressively looking for another edge rusher. Harrison had a lot of hype coming into the year, but his production thus far in 2021 doesn’t quite scream NFL difference maker. That’s why the Falcons get him in the middle of the second round here. Steven Means is a good player, however, he’s not really a pass rusher and the team would be better served to add a prospect like Harrison with more upside in this department.

Highlights: vs. Minnesota

RD 2 (pick No. 55): QB Kenny Pickett - Pitt

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Size: 6-foot-3, 220 lbs

2021 stats: 1,731 passing yards, 19 TDs, 1 INT

Analysis: Pickett had a decent college career at Pitt entering 2021, but the senior quarterback has gone to another level this season. In the past three weeks alone, Pickett has thrown for 15 touchdowns with just one interception. If he can prove it wasn’t just a fluke stretch against some bad competition, Pickett could ascend even higher on NFL draft boards by the end of the year.

Highlights: vs. Georgia Tech

RD 3 (pick No. 79): RB Kyren Williams - Notre Dame

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Size: 5-foot-9, 199 lbs

2021 stats: 370 rushing yards, 4 TDs; 19 catches, 200 receiving yards, 3 TDs

Analysis: As the Falcons are showing with Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson, they like backs that can be equally effective in the receiving game as they are in the run game. Williams has proven this at Notre Dame, and has the kind of physical ability that will allow him to break tackles at the NFL level the same way he has for the Fighting Irish.

Highlights: vs. Florida State

