Falcons’ Bijan Robinson has perfect bracket after Day 1 of NCAA tournament

The first day of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament featured its share of upsets, including No. 14 Oakland knocking off No. 3 Kentucky. If you filled out a bracket this year, there’s a high probability that you didn’t make it past Day 1.

Well, unless you’re Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, that is. While only .000396 percent of brackets remain perfect entering Day 2 of the tournament, Robinson’s is among them.

LESS THAN 1% of brackets remain perfect after a day into the madness 🤯 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Nbn8LaQ3Te — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2024

Robinson has gone 16-0 with his picks thus far. While he still has a long way to go before completing the perfect bracket, it’s a pretty impressive start. The Falcons rookie has No. 7 Texas going all the way, defeating No. 1 UConn in the national championship game.

Not many have Texas winning the tournament but at this point, it may be wise not to pick against Robinson. Day 2 tips off Friday at noon ET. We’ll see how long Robinson can remain perfect.

