Falcons’ Bijan Robinson invited to NFLPA Rookie Premiere event

Each year, the NFLPA hosts a rookie premiere event to help incoming players jump start their endorsement careers and learn to better market themselves outside of the game.

The Atlanta Falcons drafted six players in the 2023 NFL draft, but just one was invited to the NFLPA’s rookie premiere. Rookie running back Bijan Robinson was the lone member of Atlanta’s draft class to earn an invite, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

In total, 45 rookies will attend the NFLPA’s event, but the group is made up of mostly high draft picks and offensive skill position players. The rookie premiere will be held in Los Angeles, California from May 18-21.

Check out the full list of rookies to receive invites below.

The NFL Players Association invited 45 players to its annual NFL Players Rookie Premiere event May 18-21 in L.A. The full list, from an NFL Management Council memo to clubs: pic.twitter.com/L5S63owkkX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire