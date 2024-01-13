Falcons use big third quarter to down Northwestern for WCAL win

JEROMESVILLE − Inside Hillsdale’s new gym for the first time in 2024, the game got away very quickly from Northwestern in the opening minutes of the third period.

With Hillsdale taking leads of 18-17 after 1 period and 34-32 at halftime, it was the Falcon’s using every bit of energy needed in the decisive third quarter that ultimately decided Hillsdale’s 77-56 victory.

“That is what we talked about the most at halftime,” began Hillsdale coach Ben Ferguson. “How do we keep that energy? How do we keep that effort? And we really feel that, not just against Northwestern, but against anybody, that most times in a high school sporting event that after the half, you can decide the game in about 2 or 3 minutes and that is what happened tonight.”

The rally began late in the first half as Hillsdale used a mini 4-0 run to close the half and lead by 2 points.

And in the decisive third period Hillsdale’s 27-8 run finally ended with a comfortable 57-40 lead with under 60 seconds left in the quarter. From there they were never seriously threatened again.

“I put that third quarter all on our guys,” said Northwestern coach Mark Alberts. “I really thought we lost our competitive edge. It wasn’t anything that they did. I am just really upset at our guys on how we competed and gave that lead away in the first half and it was the same thing in the third quarter.”

“That is the number one thing we focus on,” explained Ferguson on the Falcon’s 43-24 rebounding edge. “If you get more shot attempts, you are going to make them. We shoot from the field pretty good and in a high school game, there are about 70 possessions. And everyone you can steal or create is another opportunity.”

More: Ashland County Basketball Weekly: New London, Loudonville girls produce statement wins

Of the 43 rebounds for Hillsdale, 14 came on the offensive end.

“Rebounding is all effort,” said Alberts. “They have the one big kid, but he didn’t hurt us, it was the other guys. They don’t have much size either. From that perspective it was an even matchup. Again I didn’t like how we competed.”

The Falcons utilized a balanced offense in the WCAL victory as Troy Bennett led the way with 18 points with Bradey Krichbaum and Braylen Jarvis each adding 17 markers. Hayden McFadden finished with 9 points. Krichbaum led everyone with 16 rebounds- 9 of those on the offensive end. Jarvis also finished with a double-double as he grabbed 10 rebounds.

“We have real balanced scoring and they share the ball well,” said Ferguson. “I never know when we start the game who is going to come through for us.”

Owen Ferriman and Jacoby Gilbert each finished with 11 points to lead the Huskies. Anthony Welch had 6 points and 5 rebounds with Jacob Ward adding a team-high 6 boards.

“I thought we ran a lot of good stuff and executed some of the things we wanted to do,” said Alberts on the opening half. “We did a good job of speeding them up and forcing some turnovers. But we didn’t stick with that in the third quarter.”

Ferguson talked about the play of senior Gabe Stack who may never light up a stat sheet, but is a main cog in igniting the Falcons on both sides of the ball.

“He is our spark plug and I call him the spark plug,” praised Ferguson. “He is the energy in the huddle, the energy in practice and the energy in the locker room.”

More: Mapleton’s fast start too much for South Central to overcome in win

“Coming into this part of the season, you may not be as fresh as you were earlier in the season,” Stack said. “I feel it is part of my role to excite everyone and let them know if they made a good pass or made a good play. If I can bring that to the team, I am going to try.”

Ferguson said he and the team appreciates what Stack brings to the game each and every day.

“I couldn’t be happier with him and I am really pleased that people notice what he does,” said Ferguson. “Especially things that do not necessarily show up in a stat book.”

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Hillsdale's big third quarter run leads to win over Northwestern