Falcons bench QB Desmond Ridder for second time this season

Following an embarrassing loss to the worst team in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons are making another change at quarterback.

The Falcons will replace Desmond Ridder at quarterback for the second time this season with former Gwinnett football standout Taylor Heinicke, according to The Athletic.

Ridder began the season as the team’s starter before he was benched on Nov. 1 for Heinicke.

Heinicke didn’t fare much better than Ridder, losing both of his starts to the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals, before the team went back to Ridder.

Ridder then won his next two starts back against the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets, before losing his next two, including an embarrassing 9-7 loss to the league-worst Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

At 6-8, the Falcons are clinging to playoff hopes with three games left in the season.

Heinicke grew up in Gwinnett County and became a star at Collins Hill High School. The Falcons signed him earlier this year on a 2-year deal.

Heinicke and the Falcons will play their last home game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Christmas Eve Day against the Indianapolis Colts.

