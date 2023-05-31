Falcons begin second round of OTA sessions

Following a five-day break, the Falcons resumed organized team activities on Wednesday. Atlanta has two more OTAs upcoming on Thursday and Friday before the final round takes place from June 6-9.

While teams don’t get to do a ton of on-field work during these OTA sessions, they do help players build camaraderie and get familiar with the offensive and defensive schemes.

Plus, they allow players to try out new looks. Falcons wide receiver Drake London was rocking the no-sleeves look on Wednesday, as you can see below.

Things will definitely pick up when mandatory minicamp begins on June 13. Check back for later for highlights from Wednesday’s OTA session.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire