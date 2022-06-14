Falcons begin mandatory minicamp: Tuesday updates

Matt Urben
The Atlanta Falcons opened up mandatory minicamp on Tuesday with the first of three practices, although the team was forced to deal with a slight weather delay.

In today’s Falcons recap, we look at the six players trying out, head coach Arthur Smith gives injury/participation updates and we make one bold prediction for each rookie.

Team being cautious with Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson was the team’s undisputed offensive MVP last season, finishing with over 1,100 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns. After re-signing Patterson over the offseason, the Falcons are wisely protecting their prized weapon.

Minicamp Tryout players

  • WR Emeka Emezie

  • OL Adam Coon

  • OL Jonathan Harrison

  • ILB Dakota Allen

  • DL Jalen Dalton

  • DL Isaiah Buggs

Tuesday Injury/participation updates

Keith Smith, Vincent Taylor and, as expected, Deion Jones won’t be practicing. Jones, the team’s highest-paid player, is recovering from shoulder surgery and many believe he could be traded away over the next few months.

Practice delayed due to weather

Falcons practice stopped temporarily due to a weather delay. Fortunately, things cleared up and the team was able to resume camp in the afternoon.

Falcons to play golf games as team-building exercise

The Falcons have plenty of new faces this year, so what better way to help the players develop chemistry than to spend some time together away from football? Arthur Smith is taking his team to TopGolf instead of practicing on Thursday.

Falcons.com feature on Tyler Allgeier

Tori McElhaney of Falcons.com dropped a new feature on how the Falcons found BYU running back Tyler Allgeier.

“The word “toughness” comes up a lot when you talk to people about Allgeier. Some would go so far as to say the running back is toughness personified. He has the stat line to prove that toughness, too.

Allgeier is coming off back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards. Those two seasons saw the running back rank in the top-5 in school history in a number of categories that included total rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. The BYU product is a decisive runner that allows the blocking scheme to play out before him.”

Falcons 2022 draft class: 1 bold prediction for each rookie

How many yards will Drake London finish with? Will a rookie lead the team in sacks? Check out our rookie predictions for the Falcons’ 2022 draft class.

Players take the field

 

Best photos from Tuesday's practice

Falcons Stories

