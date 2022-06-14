Falcons begin mandatory minicamp: Tuesday updates

The Atlanta Falcons opened up mandatory minicamp on Tuesday with the first of three practices, although the team was forced to deal with a slight weather delay.

In today’s Falcons recap, we look at the six players trying out, head coach Arthur Smith gives injury/participation updates and we make one bold prediction for each rookie.

Team being cautious with Cordarrelle Patterson

Arthur Smith said Cordarrelle Patterson is at minicamp but will not be participating. Smith said this was his decision, have him on a diff offseason plan Noted they want to be smart with CP and they didn’t want to crank him out for just two days when they need him 100% in season — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) June 14, 2022

Patterson was the team’s undisputed offensive MVP last season, finishing with over 1,100 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns. After re-signing Patterson over the offseason, the Falcons are wisely protecting their prized weapon.

Minicamp Tryout players

Add C Jonotthan Harrison to this tryout list. From Florida, has played with the Colts, Jets and Bills. https://t.co/hFe1g7McbA — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) June 14, 2022

WR Emeka Emezie

OL Adam Coon

OL Jonathan Harrison

ILB Dakota Allen

DL Jalen Dalton

DL Isaiah Buggs

Tuesday Injury/participation updates

A bunch of guys are also going to be limited — including Erik Harris, Frank Darby and Auden Tate. https://t.co/PqFvufijTr — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) June 14, 2022

Keith Smith, Vincent Taylor and, as expected, Deion Jones won’t be practicing. Jones, the team’s highest-paid player, is recovering from shoulder surgery and many believe he could be traded away over the next few months.

Practice delayed due to weather

And now, Falcons practice delayed due to weather. https://t.co/HTK0MGi5A3 — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) June 14, 2022

Falcons practice stopped temporarily due to a weather delay. Fortunately, things cleared up and the team was able to resume camp in the afternoon.

Falcons to play golf games as team-building exercise

Falcons are going practice Tuesday and Wednesday and then head to Top Golf on Thursday (as a team building activity) to close out the offseason program. — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) June 14, 2022

The Falcons have plenty of new faces this year, so what better way to help the players develop chemistry than to spend some time together away from football? Arthur Smith is taking his team to TopGolf instead of practicing on Thursday.

Falcons.com feature on Tyler Allgeier

"He embraces the physicality of the game of football, which – starting at the top with Coach (Arthur) Smith – is ultimately the standard and the identity of what we want this thing to look like. That's really who Tyler is." 🗣️ Michael Pitre https://t.co/iCLhJozDjs — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) June 14, 2022

Tori McElhaney of Falcons.com dropped a new feature on how the Falcons found BYU running back Tyler Allgeier.

Falcons 2022 draft class: 1 bold prediction for each rookie

2022 NFL draft class: One bold prediction for each Falcons rookie. https://t.co/36gXeHrEiS — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) June 13, 2022

How many yards will Drake London finish with? Will a rookie lead the team in sacks? Check out our rookie predictions for the Falcons’ 2022 draft class.

Players take the field

Best photos from Tuesday's practice

Check out photos of Casey Hayward, Richie Grant and A.J. Terrell as they took the field for the team’s first day of mincamp practice. https://t.co/s8a1cG7xpp — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) June 14, 2022

