Falcons become NFL’s first team to be fully vaccinated

The Atlanta Falcons have plenty of issues to correct on the field after Friday’s disappointing preseason debut, but the team is doing everything possible to keep its players safe from the COVID-19 virus.

According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, the Falcons are now the NFL’s first team to be fully vaccinated.

News: Falcons become 1st 100% vaccinated NFL team https://t.co/pecUjZNhPJ — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 16, 2021

Players are not required to get vaccinated, however, those that choose not to be face a number of restrictions in terms of traveling with the team and being in close contact with teammates.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has a tough road ahead as he attempts to get the team out of its three-year playoff slump, so it’s good to see Atlanta unite on an issue that’s caused plenty of controversy around the league.

