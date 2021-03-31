Falcons battle past Masco for Senior Night triumph

Mar. 31—DANVERS — As she's gotten older and matured on the volleyball court, Carly Goodhue has found the finesse side of her game. She's found ways to earn points in ways other than through pure power, making deft tips at the net to put the ball out of an opponent's reach.

But when the time comes for her to return to an old standby — getting vertical, winding up with a big swing and hammering the ball home — the Danvers High senior captain still does that with the best of them.

Two such Goodhue kills, her 14th and 15th of the match, were the final exclamation points on a tight four-setter with rival Masconomet Tuesday, as the the host Falcons pulled out a 25-15, 20-25, 25-21, 27-25 triumph on Senior Night.

"Going to a fifth set is one of the most stressful things; each team is fighting so hard for every point," said Goodhue, who also had seven digs and a half-dozen aces in addition to her 15 kills. "We have such high expectations for each other, so when there's a good play made — especially when it's close — we're the first one to lift each other up as teammates."

In winning their 69th straight Northeastern Conference match, the Blue-and-White were challenged throughout by Masconomet, which never shrank in the face of Danvers' pressure. The Chieftains led in all four games, including 22-20 in the decisive fourth set, but the hosts managed to find the answer on almost every occasion.

"We know some of their girls like Paige Richardson, Robyn (Seymour), Sarah Reblin and their libero (Sophia Varinos) and we knew this was going to be a very competitive game," added another Danvers senior captain, Megan Murphy, who finished with 16 kills in addition to three blocks and three aces.

"They're a really strong team and I'm not going to lie; it was a little nerve-wracking knowing this was our Senior Game. So our focus at practice was this was a huge game, and it brought out our best."

The team's fourth senior, Shayla Saad ("she's always there cheer you on and has a great attitude," said Lily Eldridge) added four kills, a block and two aces for Danvers. Underclassmen such as juniors Tess Vontzalides and Alexia Simpson and sophomore Maxine Lapine all turned in strong efforts as well.

"Our girls want competition," said head coach George LeVasseur, his Falcons now 7-0. "They don't want to just go undefeated; they want to go out and play hard, showcase what they can do, and play high level volleyball. Masconomet brought that out in us."

With his team having lost its second four-set match to the Falcons, Masconomet (5-2) head coach Mike Scammon was certainly pleased with the effort against the five-time reigning conference champions. His only wish was that his Chieftains had a third shot at them during the current Fall 2 campaign.

"It's a paper thin difference between us," said Scammon. "It's a difference of a few plays over the course of the match, simple as that.

"This was easily our best hitting game of the season; we hit at a very high percentage., All the girls who took the court for us played phenomenally," he added. "Like I said, just a difference of a few plays was the difference."

Senior setter Eldridge, Danvers' third captain ("one of the best setters in the state," said LeVasseur), finished with a game-high 42 assists to go with seven kills. Her work at the net, which often had her putting shots over the net from the opposite way she was facing, was a huge key for the winners.

"That definitely comes from experience," said Eldridge. "I know that being a tall setter, I have to use my height to my advantage. We run a 5-1 (5 hitters and one setter) and I know that I have to play on the front row, but it's something I love. Being able to block at the net, make plays to sore points and be an offensive player ... it's great as a setter."

Masconomet saw captain Paige Richardson have a spectacular game with 20 kills, 15 digs, seven service aces and a block. "Paige was hitting everything today; she was terrific," said Scammon.

Sophomore setter Vanessa Latam had 36 assists for Masconomet, with Reblin adding nine kills from her spot at outside hitter.