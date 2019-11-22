Falcons’ Austin Hooper, Devonta Freeman ruled out for Bucs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) -- Falcons tight end Austin Hooper and running back Devonta Freeman have been ruled out with injuries for the second straight week.

Coach Dan Quinn said the two starters will not be in uniform when Atlanta (3-7) hosts Tampa Bay (3-7) on Sunday. Luke Stocker will start again in place of Hooper, who was leading all players at his position in catches and touchdowns when his foot was injured at New Orleans.

Stocker played 43 of the offense's 65 snaps last week but did not have a catch in the win at Carolina. Reserve Jaeden Graham played 34 snaps and caught two passes for two first downs.

Brian Hill averaged just two yards on 15 runs last week in place of Freeman.

Quinn said Takk McKinley will be listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. The starting defensive end returned to practice Friday for the first time this week in a limited capacity.

