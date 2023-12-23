Falcons announce Week 16 practice squad elevations

The Atlanta Falcons (8-6) have announced their practice squad elevations for Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (8-6). Offensive lineman John Leglue and punter Pat O’Donnell will join the team’s 53-man roster in Week 16.

O’Donnell was signed to the practice squad on Thursday as a potential replacement for Bradley Pinion, who missed the final two days of practice.

Falcons roster moves: FB Keith Smith to injured reserve

TE Tucker Fisk signed to 53-man roster

In other roster news, the Falcons placed fullback Keith Smith on the injured reserve list and signed tight end Tucker Fisk off of their practice squad. Smith is out for the rest of the year and Fisk is a logical replacement.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire