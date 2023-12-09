Falcons announce Week 14 practice squad elevations
The Atlanta Falcons have announced their practice squad elevations for Sunday’s NFC South matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Linebacker Milo Eifler and offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel will join the team’s 53-man roster in Week 14.
The Falcons ruled out linebacker Nate Landman and right tackle Kaleb McGary for Sunday’s game in Atlanta. Eifler and Vrabel will provide the team with some extra depth at these two positions against the Buccaneers.
Check out the Falcons’ updated 53-man roster with practice squad elevations for Week 14.
#Falcons 53-man roster by jersey number entering Week 14 (including practice squad elevations) https://t.co/pz4M4zyRuO
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) December 9, 2023
Falcons final Week 14 injury report
Falcons Twitter weighs in on Mariota
Pro Bowl vote: 4 Falcons in the mix