Falcons announce Todd Gurley deal

The Falcons have finally said their deal with Todd Gurley is done.

Even though it isn’t really done.

The team announced this afternoon that they had agreed to terms with the former Rams running back.

Deals aren’t official until a player passes a physical, and Gurley can’t do that with Falcons doctors at the moment because of the coronavirus outbreak which has closed team facilities.

Teams are allowed to announce deals, and Gurley’s with the Falcons was reported on March 20.

