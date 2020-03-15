Word on Sunday afternoon was that the Falcons were close to agreeing to a three-year contract extension with defensive tackle Tyeler Davison and it didn’t take long to reach the finish line.

The Falcons have announced the deal. The team did not announce any financial terms, but multiple reports peg the deal as being worth $12 million with $4.5 million in guaranteed money.

Davison signed a one-year deal with the Falcons last April after spending the first four years of his career with the Saints. He had 55 tackles and a sack while appearing in every game last season.

The Falcons have already said they plan to let defensive end Vic Beasley hit the open market as a free agent. Adrian Clayborn and Jack Crawford remain set for free agency as well.

Falcons announce three-year deal with Tyeler Davison originally appeared on Pro Football Talk