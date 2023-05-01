Falcons sign six undrafted free agents
The Atlanta Falcons selected six players in the 2023 NFL draft over the weekend, and now the team has added six undrafted free agents to the roster.
While the Falcons addressed most of their needs in the draft, the wide receiver position was ignored, so it’s no surprise that three of the team’s signings are wideouts.
Check out all six of Atlanta’s undrafted free agents below!
WR Keilahn Harris - Oklahoma Baptist
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
WR Xavier Malone - Henderson State
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
WR Justin Marshall - Buffalo
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
RB Carlos Washington Jr. - SE Louisiana
(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
DL Ikenna Enechukwu - Rice
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
LB Mike Jones Jr. - LSU
SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network