Falcons sign six undrafted free agents

The Atlanta Falcons selected six players in the 2023 NFL draft over the weekend, and now the team has added six undrafted free agents to the roster.

While the Falcons addressed most of their needs in the draft, the wide receiver position was ignored, so it’s no surprise that three of the team’s signings are wideouts.

Check out all six of Atlanta’s undrafted free agents below!

WR Keilahn Harris - Oklahoma Baptist

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

WR Xavier Malone - Henderson State

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

WR Justin Marshall - Buffalo

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

RB Carlos Washington Jr. - SE Louisiana

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

DL Ikenna Enechukwu - Rice

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LB Mike Jones Jr. - LSU

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire