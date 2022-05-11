The Falcons have added six coaches as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

Antreal Allen, Holman Copeland, Ryan Davis, Harry Douglas, Mickey Grace and Deron Wilson will join the Falcons’ coaching staff during various parts of the offseason program.

Allen currently serves as the assistant secondary/safeties coach at Georgia State University. He spent the past two seasons as the defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator at Shorter University in Rome, Georgia.

Copeland serves as the secondary coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Delaware, where he’s spent the past three seasons.

Florida A&M University hired Davis as special teams coordinator last month. He spent the 2021 season as a special teams analyst at the University of Washington.

Douglas played 10 seasons (2008-17) in the NFL with the Falcons and Titans after Atlanta made him a third-round choice. He currently serves as a sports analyst at ESPN, hosting weekly radio sports shows and co-hosting various pre-game college gameday events.

Grace serves as an offensive analyst at the University of Connecticut where she works primarily with the receivers. She spent the 2021 season as assistant defensive line coach at Dartmouth College and previously served as a Bill Walsh Fellow for the Dolphins in 2020.

Wilson is a quality control coach at the University of Florida, where he works primarily with cornerbacks. He spent two seasons (2020-21) as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at McNeese State University.

Nine coaches on the Falcons’ current staff have previously taken part in the Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship.

Falcons announce six coaches to take part in diversity coaching fellowship program originally appeared on Pro Football Talk