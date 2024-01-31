Falcons announce several members of Raheem Morris' coaching staff

The Falcons announced several members of head coach Raheem Morris' staff on Wednesday.

Those announcements included confirmation that assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray will remain in the same role he held on Arthur Smith's staff. They also confirmed that T.J. Yates will remain on hand, but move from wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach.

Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, running backs coach Michael Pitre, senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable, director of coaching operations Sarah Hogan, and coaching operations assistant Donovan Ellison will remain with the team. Ledford will add the title of run game coordinator.

The Falcons have also hired defensive line coach Jay Rodgers and chief of staff Steve Scarnecchia. Rodgers was the Chargers' defensive run game coordinator/defensive line coach last season while Scarnecchia held the same title with the Jets.