Falcons announce practice squad elevations for Week 12

The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) have elevated two players from the practice squad for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints (5-5). Wide receiver Chris Blair and tight end Parker Hesse will join the team’s 53-man roster on Sunday.

The Falcons promoted TE Parker Hesse & WR Chris Blair from the practice squad for Sunday against New Orleans. Would not be surprised if Hesse has a blocking TE role Sunday. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 25, 2023

Atlanta added kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad on Thursday but with Younghoe Koo (back) feeling better, there was no need to elevate Wright for Week 12.

The Falcons have a chance to leapfrog the Saints in the standings with a win this weekend. Currently, New Orleans is a 1.5-point favorite over Atlanta.

