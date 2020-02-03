Falcons announce they will not pursue negotiations with Vic Beasley

The Falcons announced Monday they will not pursue negotiations with Vic Beasley.

Beasley is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 18.

“As we continue to craft our 2020 roster, we’d like to thank Vic for five years of effort on behalf of our organization,” Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a press release.

Beasley completed his fifth season with the organization in 2019, playing in 78 games with 60 starts.

The team drafted him eighth overall in 2015. He totaled 156 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 37.5 sacks and 46 quarterback hits in his five seasons with the Falcons. He also added 12 passes defensed and 11 forced fumbles.

He finished 2019 with 42 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss and eight sacks.