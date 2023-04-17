Falcons announce jersey numbers for 4 free-agent additions

The Atlanta Falcons began free agency with over $60 million in cap space, but after a wild spending spree, the team has less than $12 million remaining as the draft approaches.

Atlanta’s free-agent additions include defensive lineman David Onyemata, wide receiver Mack Hollins and linebacker Kaden Elliss. On Monday, the Falcons announced the 2023 jersey numbers for four of their signings.

New guys, new numbers pic.twitter.com/dS1pNKIpxU — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 17, 2023

Kaden Elliss will wear the No. 55, Mack Hollins will wear No. 18, Scotty Miller will wear No. 16 and David Onyemata will wear the No. 90 this season.

Last week, the team announced that tight end Jonnu Smith would wear the No. 81. We are still waiting to hear which numbers the team’s other free-agent signings, including safety Jessie Bates, defensive end Calais Campbell and edge Bud Dupree, will wear this season.

Related

Falcons signing former Saints OL Ethan Greenidge Falcons to host QB Anthony Richardson on pre-draft visit Tuesday Falcons lineup projection: Bud Dupree, Jeff Okudah start on defense Falcons would need 'dream scenario' to draft QB in top 10

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire