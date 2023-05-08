Falcons announce jersey numbers for 2023 draft class

The Atlanta Falcons used the 2023 NFL draft to add six players to their roster, including Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick.

Robinson will wear the No. 7 this season, but what about the other five rookies? On Monday, the team announced the rest of the jersey numbers for the 2023 draft class, which you can see below.

RB Bijan Robinson: No. 7

OL Matt Bergeron: No. 65

DE Zach Harrison: No.96

DB Clark Phillips III: No. 34

S DeMarcco Hellams: No. 37

OL Jovaughn Gwyn: No. 56

