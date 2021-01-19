The Atlanta Falcons have officially hired General Manager Terry Fontenot.

Fontenot had emerged as the favorite and his hiring was announced this morning. He’ll work with new head coach Arthur Smith as the Falcons attempt to rebuild after a disappointing end to the tenures of former G.M. Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn.

“When we started this process we were focused on finding someone that not only has a track record of identifying key building blocks that result in successful teams, but also someone who focuses on cohesive relationships within the building. We feel very strongly that we’ve found that individual in Terry Fontenot,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. “In his past positions, he has shown the ability to make strong decisions and judgments that result in championship-caliber teams, while also understanding a variety of viewpoints and respecting a collaborative process throughout. Landing a leader of Terry’s stature, I believe our organization, players, fans and community will have confidence in our approach throughout this process as I am certain Terry will represent them and the expectations they have to a high level.”

Fontenot has spent the last 18 years with the Saints, most recently as V.P. and assistant G.M. for pro personnel. The Saints will receive third-round compensatory picks in the 2021 and 2022 NFL drafts under the NFL’s new rule to reward teams that develop minority coaches and executives.

Falcons announce hiring of G.M. Terry Fontenot originally appeared on Pro Football Talk