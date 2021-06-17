Round 1 leaderboard:

Falcons announce four free-agent signings

Deen Worley
·1 min read
In this article:
Thursday morning, the Falcons added four free agents to further provide depth before training camp. Defensive linemen John Atkins, Shareef Miller, George Obinna and wide receiver Jeff Badet have been signed, the team announced.

The biggest name on this list is the former Georgia Bulldog, John Atkins. Originally drafted by the New England Patriots in 2018, Atkins would go on to play for the Detroit Lions in 2018 and 2019. For his career, Atkins has accumulated nine total QB pressures and 14 tackles.

These four signings will also not count against the 51-player cap. To make room, the Falcons were forced to part ways with Greg Dotch, Alani Pututau, Jeff Holland and Eli Ankou.

