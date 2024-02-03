Falcons announce four new assistants, including Chandler Whitmer, Kevin Koger

The Falcons announced the hiring of four new assistant coaches.

They named Kevin Koger tight ends coach, Nick Jones assistant offensive line coach, Barrett Ruud inside linebackers coach and Chandler Whitmer passing game specialist. Additionally, the Falcons announced they will retain Steven King as special teams assistant.

Koger was the Chargers' tight ends coach the past three seasons. He spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons on the Green Bay staff as an offensive quality control coach.

Whitmer was an offensive quality control coach for the Chargers the past three seasons. He was primarily charged with assisting the quarterbacks "in addition to weekly preparation and day-to-day operations for the offensive coaching staff."

Ruud did not coach anywhere in 2023. His last coaching job was with his alma mater of Nebraska from 2018-22 as the Cornhuskers' inside linebackers coach.

Jones was an offensive assistant with the Rams the past three seasons. He started with the Falcons in 2020 working with their offensive line through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.