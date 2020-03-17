We heard on Monday that the Falcons would be cutting veteran running back Devonta Freeman and the team made it official on Tuesday.

Freeman is out after six seasons with the Falcons that saw him run for 3,972 yards and 32 touchdowns while also catching 257 passes for 2,015 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“Certainly would like to thank Devonta for six great years with our organization,” Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement. “He’s been a solid member of our team, both on and off the field.”

Now that the move is official, Freeman is eligible to sign with any other team. The Falcons tendered Brian Hill and have Qadree Ollison and Ito Smith under contract in the backfield.

Falcons announce Devonta Freeman’s release originally appeared on Pro Football Talk