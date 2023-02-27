Falcons announce coaching staff changes
The Atlanta Falcons have announced several changes to their coaching staff. Steve Jackson was named secondary coach, Lanier Goethie was named assistant offensive line coach and nine other changes were made official by the team on Monday morning.
Steve Jackson: secondary coach
Dave Huxtable: senior defensive assistant
Nick Perry: assistant WRs coach
Shawn Flaherty: assistant OL coach
Lanier Goethie: defensive front specialist
Patrick Kramer: offensive assistant
Steven King: offensive assistant
Mario Jeberaeel: Special projects – defense
Matt Baker: Special teams assistant
Michael Gray: Football analyst
Mateo Kambui: Bill Walsh Diversity Fellow/OL
Atlanta announced these changes just in time for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, which runs from February 27 to March 6 in Indianapolis.
