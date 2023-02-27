Falcons announce coaching staff changes

The Atlanta Falcons have announced several changes to their coaching staff. Steve Jackson was named secondary coach, Lanier Goethie was named assistant offensive line coach and nine other changes were made official by the team on Monday morning.

Steve Jackson : secondary coach

Dave Huxtable : senior defensive assistant

Nick Perry : assistant WRs coach

Shawn Flaherty : assistant OL coach

Lanier Goethie : defensive front specialist

Patrick Kramer : offensive assistant

Steven King : offensive assistant

Mario Jeberaeel : Special projects – defense

Matt Baker : Special teams assistant

Michael Gray : Football analyst

Mateo Kambui: Bill Walsh Diversity Fellow/OL

Atlanta announced these changes just in time for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, which runs from February 27 to March 6 in Indianapolis.

