The Falcons’ No. 2 quarterback is out for the season.

AJ McCarron suffered a torn right ACL in Saturday’s preseason game against the Dolphins, the team confirmed after an MRI today.

That means the Falcons now have only one quarterback on the roster behind starter Matt Ryan: Feleipe Franks, an undrafted rookie who played at Arkansas last year after transferring from Florida.

Franks said he has full confidence in his ability to back up Ryan, but the Falcons will likely be looking for another backup quarterback this week.

Falcons announce AJ McCarron will miss season with torn ACL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk