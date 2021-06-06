Falcons announce agreement with Titans on Julio Jones trade

The deal is done, or at least the agreement is.

The Falcons have announced that the team has agreed to terms on a trade that will send receiver Julio Jones to the Titans. Atlanta gets Tennessee’s second-round pick in 2022 and fourth-round pick in 2023. The Titans get Jones and Atlanta’s sixth-round pick in 2023.

Jones, as the Falcons note in their press release, exists as the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yardage, and 100-yard games. He’s a seven-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro, and a member of the NFL’s all-decade team of the 2010s.

He appeared in 135 games with the Falcons, catching 848 passes for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Jones presumably will be required to pass a physical before the transaction becomes official. The Titans will also need to do a little salary-cap magic to absorb Jones’ $15.3 million charge foe 2021. Barring something entirely unexpected at this point, Jones is a Titan.

