Falcons agree to trade for Hayden Hurst

The Falcons are set to lose Austin Hooper to the Browns as a free agent and they’ve moved to replace him by agreeing to a trade with the Ravens.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Ravens have agreed to send Hayden Hurst to the Falcons in exchange for second- and fifth-round picks in this year’s draft. The Ravens will also send a fourth-round pick to Atlanta.

Hurst was a first-round pick in 2018, but fell behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle in the pecking order for most of last season. He figures to get every chance to top the depth chart in Atlanta.

Hurst had 43 catches for 512 yards and three touchdowns over his two seasons in Baltimore.

