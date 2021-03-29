Falcons agree to terms with veteran OL Josh Andrews

On Sunday, it was reported that Falcons middle linebacker Deion Jones had agreed to restructure his contract, creating $4 million in cap room for the 2021 season. While the team has yet to officially confirm Jones’ restructure, it appears Atlanta is already making moves with the newly-created cap space.

Free-agent offensive lineman Josh Andrews has agreed to terms with the Falcons on a one-year contract, per his agent, Brent Tessler.

Happy to announce that my client Josh Andrews (C/G, Oregon State) has agreed to terms with the Falcons on a 1-year deal with guaranteed money. 7-year vet had multiple offers but looks forward to bringing his experience and versatility to Atlanta. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) March 29, 2021

The #Falcons have reportedly agreed to terms with OL Josh Andrews. This move gives the Falcons more depth on the interior of the o-line. Andrews has played both left and right guard. LG is a hole the Falcons need to fill. https://t.co/0tigEgKLB9 pic.twitter.com/zSl9cg5jBL — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) March 29, 2021

Andrews, who went undrafted back in 2014 out of Oregon State, can provide good depth at all three interior line spots. Despite having just four career starts, he has appeared in 40 games for three different teams — the New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. All four of Andrews’ career starts came for the Jets in 2020.

His price tag can’t be overly high, and it would be a surprise if Andrews received more than a one-year deal worth roughly $1 million. The Falcons already re-signed versatile lineman Matt Gono, but with Alex Mack leaving in free agency and the team releasing James Carpenter, Atlanta’s interior offensive line still needs to add both talent and depth.

Related