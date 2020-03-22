The Falcons have had a busy day.

They re-signed cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson. They agreed to terms with receiver Laquon Treadwell.

Now, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports the team also has an agreement in place with offensive lineman Justin McCray.

McCray, 27, played 15 games for the Browns in 2019 and made four starts. He started one game at right tackle, two at left tackle and one as an extra lineman.

McCray played 322 snaps on offense and 56 on special teams in 2019.

He also has played right guard and left guard in his career.

During his four NFL seasons, McCray has appeared in 40 games with 17 starts.

McCray could compete for the starting job at left guard.

Falcons agree to terms with Justin McCray originally appeared on Pro Football Talk