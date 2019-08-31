Unhappy with kickers, Falcons recall 44-year-old Matt Bryant Atlanta Falcons' Matt Bryant (3) kicks a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) -- The Atlanta Falcons are bringing back 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant after failing to find his successor during preseason.

The team has agreed to terms with Bryant, who made 20 of 21 field-goal attempts in 2018. Bryant holds the franchise record with 1,122 points since joining the Falcons in 2009. When injuries shortened his 2018 season, Giorgio Tavecchio emerged as the possible long-term replacement.

Bryant was released in a cost-cutting move after the season. He returned for a workout Friday. Tavecchio and Blair Walsh could not win the job in the preseason.

Bryant has been extremely reliable for Atlanta, including on long-distance kicks. He made four of five attempts from at least 50 yards last season, including a 57-yarder against Tampa Bay.

