Falcons agree to sign Tae Davis

The Falcons are adding another defensive player.

Atlanta has agreed to terms with linebacker Tae Davis, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Davis entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 with the Giants. He appeared in 14 games with four starts as a rookie, picking up 33 total tackles with 2.0 sacks.

He’s started just one games since his rookie year.

While Davis has also spent time with the Texans and Raiders, the only other team he’s appeared in a regular-season game for is the Browns. He played five games for Cleveland in 2022 with all of his snaps coming on special teams.

