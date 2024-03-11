Falcons agree to one-year deal with Jeff Okudah

The Texans are adding a defensive back.

Multiple reports indicate Houston is signing cornerback Jeff Okudah to a one-year deal.

Initial reports note Okudah's contract is worth $4.75 million with $2.5 million guaranteed.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Okudah battled injuries in his first two seasons. While he was able to play 15 games in 2022, Detroit elected to trade him to Atlanta last offseason.

In 13 games with nine starts in 2023, Okudah recorded 44 total tackles with three passes defensed.

Okudah has appeared in 38 career games with 31 starts, recording 13 passes defensed with two interceptions.

Now Okudah will get another fresh start with Houston.