Falcons again release defense tackle Ra'Shede Hageman

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) -- The Atlanta Falcons have waived/injured Ra'Shede Hageman, ending the defensive tackle's comeback attempt with the team.

The Falcons signed Hageman on April 19 , giving him a second chance with the team. He was released in 2017 after he was charged with domestic violence.

The 29-year-old Hageman, who started a combined 16 games in 2015 and 2016, was suspended for the first two games this season for a violation of the substance abuse policy following a DWI arrest. He was with the Falcons for training camp and the preseason.

Meanwhile, coach Dan Quinn said Monday it was too early to know if punter Matt Bosher will be available for Sunday's game at Indianapolis. Bosher punted but was not available for his normal kickoff duty after suffering a strained groin before the Falcons' 24-20 victory over Philadelphia .

