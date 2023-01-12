Falcons have additional $5 million in salary cap rollover for 2023

Thanks to the cap maneuverings of Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, the team will have the second-most cap space in the NFL next year. While it still may be hard for fans to process, Atlanta will have the kind of money to go after top-tier free agents in the 2023 offseason.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Falcons added another projected $5 million in cap rollover from 2022.

NFL teams recently declared unused 2022 cap space rollover amounts (below). After the playoffs, the NFL will audit incentives, bonuses, etc by team. That figure will be added/subtracted to the number below. The sum + the 2023 Salary Cap = each team's 2023 adjusted cap number. pic.twitter.com/GJC8E7EsrO — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 12, 2023

In terms of total cap rollover, the Falcons rank 10th in the league with just over $5 million added. The NFL salary cap for the 2023 season is expected to be in excess of $220 million, and could be in the $230 million range when it is officially announced.

This would be a record high for the cap ceiling in the NFL. As player contracts balloon in size each year, there’s really no other option but for the league to continue to expand its cap ceiling.

Make sure to check out our 50 potential free-agent targets for the Falcons in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire