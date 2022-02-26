Falcons add UNC special teams assistant to coaching staff

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
As teams around the NFL begin tweaking their rosters to clear salary cap space for the offseason, the Atlanta Falcons have been busy adjusting their coaching staff.

The latest hire, per reports from Football Scoop and ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, is former North Carolina assistant Steven King.

King, who served as the Tar Heels special teams quality control coach in 2021, is expected to be named the Falcons assistant special teams coordinator.

He will work under Atlanta’s current special teams coordinator, Maquice Williams, who joined Arthur Smith’s staff last season after a two-year stint in Detroit.

The Falcons also hired former Bears GM Ryan Pace as the new senior personnel executive earlier this week, and named ex-Dolphins assistant Shawn Flaherty as an assistant offensive line coach.

