Falcons add UNC special teams assistant to coaching staff

As teams around the NFL begin tweaking their rosters to clear salary cap space for the offseason, the Atlanta Falcons have been busy adjusting their coaching staff.

The latest hire, per reports from Football Scoop and ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, is former North Carolina assistant Steven King.

Per source, confirmed the Falcons are hiring @CoachStevenKing as a special teams assistant. Comes from UNC. More important, King is from Hempstead, NY and coached at East Meadow High School. Also from East Meadow High School: Me. (And @ohrnberger) Unclear who had it first. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) February 26, 2022

King, who served as the Tar Heels special teams quality control coach in 2021, is expected to be named the Falcons assistant special teams coordinator.

He will work under Atlanta’s current special teams coordinator, Maquice Williams, who joined Arthur Smith’s staff last season after a two-year stint in Detroit.

The Falcons also hired former Bears GM Ryan Pace as the new senior personnel executive earlier this week, and named ex-Dolphins assistant Shawn Flaherty as an assistant offensive line coach.

