Falcons add two players to practice squad, release RB D’Onta Foreman

The Atlanta Falcons cut their roster down to 53 player and added 15 players to the practice squad earlier this week. Just three days later, the team has already made a handful of changes.

On Friday, the Falcons signed wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker James Vaughters to the practice squad, while releasing running back D’Onta Foreman.

Falcons sign WR Keelan Doss and OLB James Vaughters to the practice squad. They released RB D'Onta Foreman from the practice squad. RBs now on Atlanta's roster (53 or PS): Mike Davis

Cordarrelle Patterson

Wayne Gallman

Caleb Huntley — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 3, 2021

Atlanta released long snapper Josh Harris and Qadree Ollison earlier this week, while signing guard Colby Gossett and running back Wayne Gallman to take their places on the roster.

Stay up to date with Falcons transaction using our roster and practice squad tracker.

Related