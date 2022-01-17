Falcons add Liberty QB Malik Willis in Draft Wire’s latest mock

The Atlanta Falcons have hit home runs with their last two first-round draft selections. Back in 2020, the team was heavily criticized for choosing cornerback A.J. Terrell, however, the former Clemson standout earned second-team All-Pro honors for his performance this season.

Then in 2021, the Falcons grabbed highly touted Florida prospect Kyle Pitts, who finished the year with the modern-day NFL record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end.

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling dropped a new three-round mock draft which has Atlanta landing defensive help early and an exciting quarterback prospect in round two.

Round 1 (No. 8): EDGE George Karlaftis - Purdue

Syndication: Journal-Courier

“This defense needs a ton of help in the trenches, so landing a well-rounded player like Karlaftis would be huge,” writes Easterling. “He’s got the toughness, physicality and technique to set the edge against the run, with all the pass-rushing skills to get after opposing quarterbacks with regularity.”

2021 Stats: 36 tackles (25 solo), 4.5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 FR, 2 PD

Highlights: Purdue vs. Oregon State – 2021

Round 2 (No. 43): WR Jameson Williams - Alabama

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Williams was projected to the Falcons in the first round not long ago, but the Alabama playmaker suffered a torn ACL that will undoubtedly hurt his draft stock. In this scenario, Easterling has Atlanta grabbing Williams at pick No. 43, and considering Williams was a blue-chip prospect, this could be a great value. However, the team needs someone that contribute right away at receiver and the uncertain timetable of Williams’ return could make him less appealing to the Falcons.

2021 Stats: 79 catches, 1,572 receiving yards, 15 TD

Highlights: Alabama vs. Miami – 2021

Round 2 (No. 63): QB Malik Willis - Liberty

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Willis is an exciting prospect that does a lot of things well. He transferred from Auburn to Liberty in 2019 and threw for 47 combined touchdowns over the past two seasons, while adding 1,822 rushing yards and 27 more scores on the ground. Willis has outstanding upside that had scouts comparing him to Kyler Murray at one point. However, he’s made some bad decisions and doesn’t quite look pro-ready just yet. In the second round, Atlanta could add a guy that doesn’t have to play right away and can sit behind Matt Ryan for a season or two before taking over.

2021 Stats: 2,857 pass yards, 27 TD, 12 INT; 878 rush yards, 13 TD

Highlights: Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan

Round 3 (No. 74): OL Jamaree Salyer - Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta’s own Jamaree Salyer could be a perfect mid-round addition to the team’s offensive line. Rookie left guard Jalen Mayfield struggled mightily throughout the season and at the very least, the Falcons should be looking to add competition to the guard and center positions in the draft. Here at pick No. 74, Salyer would do just that while giving the team another potential long-term option on the interior of the offensive line.

Highlights: Georgia vs. Alabama – 2021 SEC Championship

