Falcons add four limited partners to ownership group
The Atlanta Falcons have added four new limited partners to their ownership group, team owner Arthur Blank announced on Tuesday afternoon. Pending the final closing of agreements, the Falcons are set to bring on Rosalind Brewer, Dominique Dawes, Will Packer and Rashaun Williams.
Blank praised the four entrepreneurs, calling them “impressive leaders” in a statement released by the team on Tuesday:
Roz, Dominique, Will and Rashaun are impressive leaders who have made an impact in a variety of enterprises, while also building histories of success making a difference in the world around them and positively impacting people in ways that align very well with our Core Values.
Each brings unique talent, experience and perspective to our ownership group so I’m excited to have them on board as limited partners and to tapping their vast expertise in finding ways to continue building the Atlanta Falcons and making an even bigger difference in our community. — Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank
Brewer is the COO of Starbucks former CEO of Walgreen Boots Alliance. Dawes is a three-time Olympic gymnast. Packer is a filmmaker and television producer. Williams is a venture capitalist.
