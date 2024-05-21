Falcons add four limited partners to ownership group

The Atlanta Falcons have added four new limited partners to their ownership group, team owner Arthur Blank announced on Tuesday afternoon. Pending the final closing of agreements, the Falcons are set to bring on Rosalind Brewer, Dominique Dawes, Will Packer and Rashaun Williams.

Blank praised the four entrepreneurs, calling them “impressive leaders” in a statement released by the team on Tuesday:

Brewer is the COO of Starbucks former CEO of Walgreen Boots Alliance. Dawes is a three-time Olympic gymnast. Packer is a filmmaker and television producer. Williams is a venture capitalist.

The #Falcons announced four new limited partners to the organization's ownership group following approval from the NFL at the Spring Meetings. They are: Rosalind Brewer, Dominique Dawes, Will Packer and Rashaun Williams. pic.twitter.com/CSVSbSckhp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire