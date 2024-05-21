Falcons add four new limited partners to the team's ownership group

NFL owners approved four new limited partners to the Falcons' ownership group, the team announced Tuesday.

The new limited partners, pending final closing of the agreements, are Rosalind Brewer, Dominique Dawes, Will Packer and Rashaun Williams. They join the current group of limited partners — Brian Barker, Ron Canakaris, Warrick Dunn, Doug Hertz, Alan Kestenbaum, Edward Mendel and Derek Smith.

The terms of the transactions are unknown, though Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that each will get a small percentage.

All four new limited partners are Black. Dunn, a former Falcons and Buccaneers running back, became the first Black limited partner for the team in 2010.

Arthur Blank, 81, controls about 70 percent of the team and has no intention of selling majority control, according to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal. The Falcons are valued at $4.7 billion, according to Forbes' estimate.

Brewer, Dawes, Packer and Williams have made their mark in corporate business, athletics, entertainment and finance. Brewer also has served as an associate director on the board of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation since 2016 and will continue in that role.

“Roz, Dominique, Will and Rashaun are impressive leaders who have made an impact in a variety of enterprises, while also building histories of success making a difference in the world around them and positively impacting people in ways that align very well with our core values,” Blank said in a statement. “Each brings unique talent, experience and perspective to our ownership group, so I’m excited to have them on board as limited partners and to tapping their vast expertise in finding ways to continue building the Atlanta Falcons and making an even bigger difference in our community.”