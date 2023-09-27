Falcons add cap space with Jake Matthews contract restructure

The Falcons have created some more cap space to work with over the rest of the 2023 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have restructured left tackle Jake Matthews' contract. The move creates about $7.1 million in cap space for the remainder of this season.

Matthews signed a three-year extension with the team last year. He had two years left on his deal at the time, so he is now signed through the 2026 season. He has base salaries of $15.5 million in each of the three remaining years.

It's unclear if the Falcons have a specific use in mind for the new cap space, but they'll have some more options than they did before reworking Matthews' deal.