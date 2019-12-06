Falcons activating Chris Lindstrom

The Falcons didn’t need to see much of Chris Lindstrom in practice this week.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons are activating rookie guard Chris Lindstrom and he’ll start this week against the Panthers.

They designated him for return from IR this week. He suffered a foot injury in the opener.

The 14th overall pick in the draft was part of a concerted effort to fix their offensive line (along with using a second first-rounder on tackle Kaleb McGary), but it hasn’t been an immediate success.

Matt Ryan has been sacked 38 times this season, which is fourth-most in the league.