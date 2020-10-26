Falcons activate rookie Marlon Davidson from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons’ 2020 draft class has been through a lot in just seven weeks of regular season football. Three of the team’s six rookies have spent time on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

On Monday, the team activated second-round pick Marlon Davidson from the league’s new virus designation, leaving DE John Cominsky as the only remaining player on the list.

We have activated Marlon Davidson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. 📝 – https://t.co/CDWjf0UrqQ pic.twitter.com/Pc6SoPN4W9 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 26, 2020





Davidson was placed on the COVID-19 reserve nearly two weeks ago. Cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Jaylinn Hawkins were the other two Falcons rookies to spend time on the reserve this season.

Related